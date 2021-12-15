Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) PT at GBX 4,594.62

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,520.77 ($59.74).

Several research firms have issued reports on ASC. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.85) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.61) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.08) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn acquired 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($131,447.46). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.62) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($137,789.08). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629.

Shares of ASOS stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,306 ($30.47). 291,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,559. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,027 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,528.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,597.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

