Brokerages Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) PT at $23.78

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of analysts have commented on EDRVF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.70 ($26.63) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDRVF stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.