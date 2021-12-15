Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) PT at C$6.83

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of FVI opened at C$3.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.88.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

