Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $292.33

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $6.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.08. 588,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,441. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

