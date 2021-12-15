Brokerages Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT at $19.88

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. 8,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,989. The company has a market capitalization of $596.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.12. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.