Brokerages Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Target Price at $11.13

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.90.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.
In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
