Brokerages Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Target Price at $11.13

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

