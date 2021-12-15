Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Target Price at C$55.00

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOU shares. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Monday, September 27th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,856,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,249,499.90. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Insiders have purchased 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,515 over the last quarter.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$39.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.90. The firm has a market cap of C$13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$16.47 and a 52 week high of C$48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

