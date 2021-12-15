Brokers Issue Forecasts for RH’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for RH in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $25.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $26.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.50 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.73.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $568.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $662.25. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of RH by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in RH by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

