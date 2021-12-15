Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOM.U. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,086. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$514.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

