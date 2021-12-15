Bytecoin Price Down 16% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $51.92 million and $60,959.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00390141 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.