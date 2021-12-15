C John Wilder Purchases 6,806 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $460,221.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, C John Wilder acquired 7,000 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $468,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $453,586.25.

On Monday, December 6th, C John Wilder bought 6,903 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,361.07.

On Friday, December 3rd, C John Wilder bought 7,168 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $462,551.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder bought 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder bought 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder acquired 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $464,846.85.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.18. 1,611,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,815. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evergy by 256.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 418.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 1,270,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

