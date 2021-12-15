Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,665.62

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,665.62 and last traded at $1,678.22, with a volume of 865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,699.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,783.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,873.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Cable One’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,877. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 112.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,211,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

