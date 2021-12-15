Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $108,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $176.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

