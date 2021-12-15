Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 16,915 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 211.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.01. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

