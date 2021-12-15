Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

Get DTRT Health Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DTRTU stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.