Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

