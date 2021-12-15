Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 118,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 550,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TransMedics Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.46. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $54,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

