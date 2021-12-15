Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $92.87

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.87, but opened at $90.23. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $90.23, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $618.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 153.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.