Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 180.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,152.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $173.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 145.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.32. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.07.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,862 shares of company stock worth $6,497,560. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.