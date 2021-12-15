Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$43.75 and last traded at C$43.84. Approximately 7,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$923.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.22.

About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

