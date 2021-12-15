Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Betty Yee Sells 3,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.48, for a total transaction of C$163,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,502,227.20.

Betty Yee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$267,750.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.26. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$55.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

