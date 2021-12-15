Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.19

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.19 and traded as low as C$34.75. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.00, with a volume of 518,822 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CU shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.22.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67.
In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
