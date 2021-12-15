Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.19

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.19 and traded as low as C$34.75. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.00, with a volume of 518,822 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CU shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

