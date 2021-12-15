Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canfor in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFP. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.33.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$21.92 and a 12-month high of C$35.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.22.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

