Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canfor in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$21.92 and a 12-month high of C$35.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.22.
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.
Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.