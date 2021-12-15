Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in November

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CCOEY stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 17,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,507. Capcom has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

