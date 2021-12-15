Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.36. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 42,928 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $404,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

