Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 619 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $184.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.