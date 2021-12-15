Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 259 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $462.59. 176,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

