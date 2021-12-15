Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $836,581,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $127,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,652. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $381.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

