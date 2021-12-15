Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $8.30 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1,235.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.04. The company had a trading volume of 49,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,091. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

