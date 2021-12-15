Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.07. 32,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

