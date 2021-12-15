Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.85. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average is $149.08. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.