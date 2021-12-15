CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.07). CarLotz posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOTZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 1,039,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CarLotz has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,594 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 1,922,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 1,602.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 668,056 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 366,121 shares during the period. 23.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

