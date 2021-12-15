CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 1.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $70,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

