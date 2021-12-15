Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,337,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,851 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Carnival Co. & worth $58,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

