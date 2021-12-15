Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

