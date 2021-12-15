Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 169.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 321,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.