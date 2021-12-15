Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Trading Up 3.1%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.38 and last traded at $57.38. Approximately 3,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $949.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

