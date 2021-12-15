Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Trading Up 3.1%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.38 and last traded at $57.38. Approximately 3,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $949.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.76.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Carriage Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Carriage Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

