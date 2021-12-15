Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lowered by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $228,420,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 122.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,894 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 60,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

