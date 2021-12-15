Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.79 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.85.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,858 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $6.45 on Friday, reaching $234.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,438. Carvana has a 52-week low of $219.40 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.