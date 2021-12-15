Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 639.3% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE CAS remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Cascade Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAS. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 351.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 972,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 757,406 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 207,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

