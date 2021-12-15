Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.92

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.92 and traded as low as C$13.69. Cascades shares last traded at C$13.86, with a volume of 220,657 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.93.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

