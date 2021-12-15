Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $243.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.66. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $173.83 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 54.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

