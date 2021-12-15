Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Up 1,069.2% in November

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 1,069.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

CPAR stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.