Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Down 62.8% in November

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the November 15th total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CETX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cemtrex by 132.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.