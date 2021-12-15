Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $516,964.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00037926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00197882 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,625,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

