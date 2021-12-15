Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) SVP Katie Casso Sells 8,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Centene stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after purchasing an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.