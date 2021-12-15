Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) SVP Katie Casso Sells 8,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Centene stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after purchasing an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

