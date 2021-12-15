Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce sales of $104.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $386.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $451.15 million, with estimates ranging from $450.10 million to $452.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 83.4% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 253,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 115,393 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,893 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 109,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $382.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 3.05.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

