Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $250,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 10.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $147.08 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $142.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

