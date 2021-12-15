CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 81.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

